Arsenal star Sead Kolasinac speaks up after fighting off armed robbers who attacked Mesut Ozil’s car

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac has received heaps of praise for his heroic gesture to fight off two armed robbers who attacked Mesut Ozil’s car in London.

A video emerged earlier today of Kolasinac going up against two robbers who attacked Ozil’s car with knives. Reportedly, wives of both the Arsenal players were in the car which the Bosnian saved.

The 26-year-old has now given his first response after the video of the incident went viral. The tweet has Ozil and him with the caption, ‘Think we’re fine’.

The club had released a statement on the incident as well. “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine,” it read according to BBC. There was a statement released by the Metropolitan Police as well.

“It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man [Mesut Ozil] who was driving a car.

“The driver, along with his passenger [Sead Kolasinac], managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.”