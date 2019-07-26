Reports: New Arsenal signing wanted bomb dropped on Barcelona’s Camp Nou

Arsenal announced the signing of two young stars in Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos and Saint-Etienne’s William Saliba. Ceballos, who joins Arsenal on a year-long loan from Madrid has had a controversial past as few of his tweets and comments resurfaced after he joined the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old has had to delete various tweets where he has targetted Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium and even mocked Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas’s manhood. Not only that, he even criticised Gerard Pique and Cesc Fabregas for celebrating with Catalan flags after Spain’s 2012 Euro title victory, according to reports in Goal.

Ceballos let his controversial feelings known to the world during the Copa Del Rey 2015 final between Barcelona and Atheltic Bilbao at Camp Nou. Both sets of fans whistled during Spain’s national anthem which prompted the midfielder to tweet that he bombs to be dropped “on the stands and kill those Catalan and Basque dogs”.

He termed both Pique and Fabregas ‘shameless’ for celebrating with Catalan flags after Spain’s Euro win. Ceballos even asked them to leave the country. “Get out of the country, Catalans! With Franco this never would have happened.”

The list doesn’t end here. During his time with Real Betis, he told Getafe centre-back Cala after his side knocked the latter out of La Liga: “I hope you go rot in the second division and the club disappears.” Ceballos has even mocked Casillas’s manhood and made disrespectful comments about him and his wife Sara Carbonero.

All of these tweets have been deleted as per the report.