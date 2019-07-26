Premier League |

Manchester City loan youngster Herrera to Granada

Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera has joined newly promoted Granada from Premier League champions Manchester City.

Manchester City have sent midfielder Yangel Herrera to LaLiga club Granada on a season-long loan.

Herrera, 21, returns to Spain after making 16 top-flight appearances for Huesca during the second half of last term.

The Venezuela international had spent the previous two years on loan at New York City, a sister club of the Premier League champions.

Herrera started three times at the recent Copa America, helping Venezuela to secure a 0-0 draw against Brazil.

His new club, Granada, sealed a return to LaLiga by finishing second in the Segunda Division last season.

City announced the transfer in a short Twitter statement, with Granada saying he would train with his new team-mates on Friday morning.

