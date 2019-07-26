Arsenal’s Ozil and Kolasinac targeted in apparent carjacking attempt

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac “are both fine” after apparently being subjected to an attempted robbery.

Arsenal team-mates Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac escaped unharmed after being targeted in an apparent carjacking attempt in London.

Footage circulated on social media appeared to show Kolasinac confronting and scaring off two attackers who had approached a vehicle driven by Ozil.

The masked individuals were seen wielding weapons, which were reported to be knives.

In a statement to Omnisport, Arsenal said: “Mesut and Sead are both fine.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said on Thursday evening: “It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

“The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.”

Midfielder Ozil and left-back Kolasinac had returned with Arsenal to London on Wednesday following their involvement in the International Champions Cup in the United States.

The pair both started in the final match of the tour, a penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid.