Premier League superstar’s agent reveals he learnt German through popular cartoon series “Spongebob Squarepants”

The last time the Premier League saw a Korea Republic star tearing it up against the best teams in the world, the name synonymous with Asia was Ji-Sung Park. That has since changed.

Now it is very much Heung-min Son who represents the entire continent of Asia with pride, and does a really good job of it too. His exploits for Tottenham Hotspur last season earned him player of the season, and nearly helped Spurs win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) too.

But all that isn’t a fluke, as Today Online report that lots of hard work has gone into making ‘Sonny’ the star that he is today for the world to see.

Son Heung-Min is a sweetheart!

An interesting tale narrated by Son’s agent Thies Bliemeister, tells us just how hard Son actually worked once he made it into the big leagues in Europe.

Bliemeister says that once arriving in Germany, the Korean used to watch the popular cartoon series “Spongebob Squarepants” in order to learn and improve his German.

He also refers to Son as “a funny, positive guy, happy to learn, respectful to his coaches,” which is evident when you observe his relationship with current Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Perhaps it is that drive to succeed that made the North London side sign Son, who hasn’t let the club down since making a mark in England’s top division.