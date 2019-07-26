Statistics prove that Manchester United academy graduates have been directly involved in every pre-season goal so far

Manchester United’s resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may actually be a thing after an academy graduate was found to be involved in every goal in their undefeated pre-season campaign so far.

Solskjaer’s vow to return Manchester United to its days of trusting the youth and playing attacking football seems to be more than just empty promises to sate an aggrieved fanbase as statistics – so far – back up his claim.

United have racked up four pre-season victories in four games thus far, scoring 9 goals while conceding only one.

As it would turn out, each of those 9 goals were either scored or assisted by an academy graduate.

In the 2-0 win against Perth Glory, Marcus Rashford got their first while James Garner made it two with a long range drive into the bottom corner.

The 4-0 demolition of Leeds United saw Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford get on the scoresheet, while an Andreas Pereira corner was headed in by Phil Jones before Tahith Chong won a penalty that Anthony Martial slotted home.

Similarly, it was Mason Greenwood who got the solitary goal in the 1-0 win over Inter Milan while Andreas Pereira assisted Anthony Martial to open United’s account against Tottenham, before a well-worked Angel Gomes goal sealed a 2-1 win on the night.

BBC reporter Simon Stone corroborates the statistics.

Amazing. Finally get on here after the match has finished. Another good win for @ManUtd. Academy players either scored or assisted every goal on tour. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 25, 2019

Perhaps, Ole is steering the ship in the right direction after all.