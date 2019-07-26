WATCH: Arsenal star Sead Kolasinac fights off armed robbers who come after Mesut Ozil’s car

Footage has emerged of Arsenal left back Sead Kolasinac fighting off a car-jacking attempt directed at Mesut Ozil’s vehicle in the streets of London.

The Bosnian left back, who was presumably riding alongside Ozil – the driver – can be seen chasing around a couple of armed robbers with knives after they pulled up alongside the car with an intention to steal it.

Kolasinac exits the car to confront the robbers even as Ozil is seen speeding away.

Contact with Arsenal football club confirmed that the duo caught in the video was indeed Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac and that they were both unharmed after the ordeal.

The statement from the club, according to BCC, read “We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.”

Metropolitan police also provided a statement about the incident.

“It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man [Mesut Ozil] who was driving a car.

“The driver, along with his passenger [Sead Kolasinac], managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.”

Kolasinac, 26, made a total of 36 appearances for Arsenal in the 2018/19 season, notching up a total of 9 assists. Mesut Ozil played in 35 games, scoring 6 and setting up 3.

