Mesut Ozil hilariously trolls Tottenham Hotspur fan with trophy cabinet jibe

Mesut Ozil may be struggling to find his way in the Arsenal setup, but he remains one of the most gifted players in the beautiful game. Turns out, he’s actually pretty funny too.

An over smart Tottenham Hotspur fan tried to troll the German with a picture of the Spurs team with what looked like one player missing.

The fan then proceeded to say that it may have been Ozil, based on his poor performances for Arsenal in recent times.

Wait why tf was Özil in our team photo??? pic.twitter.com/KfNLgzJ0GB — ʷAxel🇸🇪 (@ftblaxel) July 21, 2019

But that wasn’t that, as Ozil felt it right to respond to the fan, and hit back with his own jibe towards the fan which had something to do with how many trophies Spurs have won in their history. Classic banter.

If you look closely … you can see your trophy cabinet 🧐😉 #YaGunnersYa https://t.co/e5YCn1doDt — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 25, 2019

The rivalry between Arsenal and Spurs largely stems from their proximity to each other in North London, and it has clearly rubbed off on the players too, and in the case of Ozil, the foreign players as well.

Arsenal will hope that they improve their performances however, as they finished behind Spurs yet again last season in the Premier League.