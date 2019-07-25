Reports: Chelsea star demands number 10 shirt after Eden Hazard departure

Eden Hazard may have left Chelsea this summer, but his iconic number 10 shirt is most certainly up for grabs and a subject of much debate. One youngster has now asked for it to be given to him.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has all but penned a new deal at Chelsea, and one of the things the youngster’s representatives want to discuss as a part of a new five-year contract, is that the number 10 go to him.

Hazard debut highlights as Belgian’s Real Madrid career begins

Standard Sport reports that even though Willian was originally the first choice to become the next number 10 at the Blues, Hudson-Odoi may have an outside chance to be the go-to man for Chelsea with the number on his back.

“I was offered the number 10 jersey ahead of next season and I will take it,” Willian had said.

“There’s no confirmation on that decision,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said about Hudson-Odoi.

“It will be taken in due course. Hopefully his return to training date will be early August.”

Lampard’s Chelsea promises big things, and a focus on youth seems to be one of the agendas in place, so Hudson-Odoi staying put may not be all that surprising considering how things are going.

Nonetheless, Chelsea continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season.