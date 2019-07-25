Palace snap up Jordan Ayew on permanent deal

Following last season’s loan spell, Crystal Palace have secured Ghana international forward Jordan Ayew on a three-year contract.
Jordan Ayew has joined Crystal Palace from Swansea City on a permanent basis for a reported £2.5million.
The 27-year-old forward returns to Selhurst Park after scoring two goals in 25 competitive appearances while on loan last season.
Ayew has signed a three-year deal with the Premier League club, his third in English football.
Eagles boss Roy Hodgson said: “He has proved himself as a dedicated and hard-working member of the squad, and certainly played his part in the club securing its highest ever Premier League points tally in the last campaign.”
Swansea, meanwhile, have signed defender Ben Wilmot from Watford on a season-long loan.
The teenage centre-back becomes the Championship club’s second signing under new head coach Steve Cooper, following the arrival of Jake Bidwell from QPR.