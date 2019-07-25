Resurgent Manchester United looking to get right blend for success

Manchester United are eyeing improvement and success in the 2019/20 Premier League season and finding the right blend in the team would be a high priority for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In what will be his first full season in charge after replacing Jose Mourinho midway through last term, Solskjaer has already espoused a youthful, vibrant style of football and his summer signings thus far have fit the bill in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Nonetheless, the club have also handed 31-year-old Juan Mata a new two-year contract and look set to do the same with star goalkeeper David de Gea, who will enter his 9th year at Old Trafford when the new campaign gets underway, suggesting that experienced heads will also be required.

In addition, as is the case in modern football these days, the Red Devils squad presently consists 15 different nationalities and it is not always an easy task getting players of such diverse ages, cultures and personalities on the same page.

As such, finding the right mix is a task that Solskjaer will have to accomplish if United are to improve on last season’s 6th-place finish, although it seems to be going smoothly thus far in pre-season.



“The mood’s been perfect, I think,” United star Jesse Lingard told FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview while the team was in Singapore at the weekend.

“Pre-season always helps when you get new players. It’s easy for them to fit in, especially when they come on tour.

“They get used to the mood and the players and what Man United is about.

“They can really fit in and everyone’s made the new players welcome.”

Along with Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Eric Bailly were also present to meet a select group of lucky supporters last Sunday and it was clear to see that, apart from being slightly weary-eyed – the expected aftereffects of having just played in a 1-0 win over Inter Milan the night before – spirits were high amongst the players.

When the evidently-shy Bailly seemingly struggled to come up with an answer after being asked who his best friend in the team was, both Matic and Lingard exchanged cheeky – perhaps even knowing – looks at one another, before the latter gave his stumped team-mate a playful yet reassuring squeeze of the shoulders.

But while pre-season tours are always good for fun and games, there is also plenty of work to be done, especially with the Red Devils determined to climb back into the top four at the very least.

“Obviously, it changes each season,” said Lingard, when asked what areas the coaching staff have been focusing on.

“For us, it’s work rate and, tactically, I think we’re better.

“I think we can really go a long way this season. Everyone’s really focused now.

“The players are extra motivated. We’re here to win titles and trophies.”