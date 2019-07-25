FA charge Everton defender Mina over betting advert

After appearing in an advert for a betting company in Colombia, Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association.

Everton defender Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) in relation to a breach of betting regulations.

Former Barcelona defender Mina appeared in an advert for a betting company in his native Colombia earlier this year.

As this is against FA regulations the governing body have charged the 24-year-old, who has until July 26 to respond.

"Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to the FA's betting rules," the FA stated.

"It is alleged that the defender breached FA Rule E8 [3] by participating in an advertisement for betting activity which he is prohibited from engaging in."

Mina joined Everton from Barca in a reported £30million deal in August 2018 after impressing with Colombia at the World Cup,

However, injuries stalled his first season at Goodison Park, restricting the centre-back to 15 appearances in all competitions.