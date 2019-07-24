Arsenal boss Unai Emery reveals who has the strongest chances of winning the Premier League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he has only a few “realistic” objectives for the club this season, while also admitting that there is a big difference between his side and the two other clubs – Liverpool and Manchester City – that dominated the Premier League last season.

“We need to be realistic and the distance between Liverpool and Manchester City and us is [a lot of] points,” Emery said to reporters before Arsenal’s International Champions Cup clash against Real Madrid.

He further added: “We want to reduce that, we want to be more competitive. We need to improve defensively but with no loss offensively, because the first idea we developed with this team is to be offensive.”

“Sometimes it’s true that we struggled defensively, and to take the balance. Sometimes we took this balance last year. Our challenge is to keep producing that. And with other teams we know, we are realistic. At the moment Manchester City and Liverpool they are very strong, but we want to do our way.”

“To be in the top four is the same difficulty because Tottenham is growing up, Chelsea also kept their players [other than selling Eden Hazard] and can keep the performance. Manchester United were behind us last year but they have a lot of potential as a team,” he explained, before concluding:

“We need to believe in our way, we need to believe in our process, believe in our players. We have very good players, very good young players. We want to sign two or three players to help us and to do our way.”

Emery also reflected on what he should do, to stay in the Premier League top-four next season.

We need to reduce our differences with both Chelsea and Tottenham. We must remember it is only two and one points behind them [respectively].

“It is not enough. I know it is not enough, but we can be positive to do one step more in our way to achieve and to compete with them and to fight for the top four in the Premier League.”

Quotes via Goal.