I’m just getting started at Liverpool – Robertson

Full-back Andy Robertson says he is only getting started at Liverpool and expects to improve even more in 2019-20.

The 25-year-old joined the Reds from Hull City in 2017 and has wasted little time in establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

He made 48 appearances last season as Jurgen Klopp’s side finished second in the top flight with 97 points and won the Champions League.

Robertson admits there was a steep learning curve when he joined the club, but believes he has “kicked on” over the past two seasons.

“There has been a lot happening in a relatively short period of time but I’ve loved every minute of it,” he told the club’s official website.

“Of course, at the start it was a lot tougher; there was still a big learning curve for me at the time to realise the standard I had to get up to and how much I had to improve to play at this level.

“Luckily, I feel I made that step and I’ve kicked on from there, but I still feel I can improve a lot more and that’s what I aim to do season to season.

“Last season was a big one for me because there was a bit more expectation on me at the start because of the six months I had previously. I feel I managed to deal with that.

“This season there’ll probably be even more. I just look to add to it, keep putting in good performances and keep contributing to the team, like the manager and coaching staff want me to do.”

The Scotland international experienced an underwhelming start to life at Liverpool, making just three appearances before December in his debut campaign, and had to show patience.

“It was tough because I was quite fortunate in the four or five years before that as a professional that I hadn’t experienced not being in the team,” he explained.

“I still came in every day and worked my socks off and stuff, but probably at home my family got it a bit more than they should have. That was a huge learning curve for me.

“I just tried to work hard, tried to learn the way the coaches wanted me to play. Luckily, I got to grips with it. I knew when my chance came, I had to try to take it – and luckily I managed that.

“Now I look back on it with happier memories because I know that stood me in good stead. But it could have been a lot different. I’m glad it worked out the way it has.”