Diogo Dalot welcomes competition for places at Manchester United

Diogo Dalot is ready to fight for his place in Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI following the summer arrival of fellow right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Following a prolonged pursuit, United finally landed Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for an initial £45million – a hefty fee which suggests that he will play an integral role in Solskjaer’s plans for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Wan-Bissaka has thus far caught the eye in pre-season with the Red Devils claiming three consecutive wins over Perth Glory, Leeds and Inter Milan, not dissimilar to the way Dalot impressed in his debut campaign for the club last term after joining from Porto.

De Gea, Shaw, Dalot & Greenwood get tropical in Singapore with Maui Jim

The Portuguese managed 23 appearances in all competition despite being slightly hampered by injury, although he will have more competition following the arrival of Wan-Bissaka.

Nonetheless, Dalot is unfazed by the challenge and his versatility – being able to also play on the left and further forward as a winger – might even see him and Wan-Bissaka fielded in the same lineup.

“My goal is to better every day,” he said, exuding a maturity and calmness beyond his tender age of 20. “I work hard to be a better player [and] better man every day.

“That’s my goal – to be a little bit better the day after.

“I will fight for my position [and] I’ll be ready if the coach needs me to play in any position.”

Dalot’s accomplished displays last season were all the more impressive considering he arrived at Old Trafford still recovering from a previous injury and did not have a pre-season under his belt.

But having now been entrenched in United’s preparations for the 2018/19 campaign since day one, the adventurous full-back believes he could get even better.

“Yeah, I’m excited because I think this pre-season has meant a lot for me,” he added. “Last year, I didn’t get a proper pre-season so I think this season will be good for me [and] good for the team.

“Hopefully, we can reach the end of the season fighting for trophies.”

Dalot was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by Maui Jim – the club’s Official Vision Partner – where he, along with David de Gea, Luke Shaw and Mason Greenwood, took the time to meet a selected handful of fortunate supporters at an invite-only event.

As one of the biggest teams in world football, travelling all around the world – and being swarmed by fans – is an almost annual occurrence for United, and Dalot reveals he has enjoyed his first taste of it all thus far.

The 20-year-old explained: “I’m very excited to get the know the world as well.

“To come as far as this – I’ve been to Australia and Singapore now, and we’re going to China as well.

“It’s my first time in all these countries and see all the fans around the world, and to see that it means a lot to them for us to be here.

“For me, it’s been a great experience.”