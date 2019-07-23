Reports: Manchester United target expresses interest to play in the Premier League

Portuguese midfielder and Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes has apparently expressed interest to play in the Premier League, according to various sources.

Kaveh Solhekol, a journalist for Sky Sports, reports that Fernandes, who plays for Sporting CP in the Primeira Liga, wants to play in England after a highly successful campaign with the Portuguese club in the 2018-19 season.

Manchester United midfield target Bruno Fernandes says he’d like to play in England. Scored 32 times last season. Sporting Lisbon want £60m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 23, 2019

He further reports that Sporting CP want at least £60million for the 24-year-old, but Manchester United are yet to discuss an offer.

As mentioned above, Fernandes enjoyed a highly fruitful 2018-19 campaign with Sporting, having scored 32 goals apart from making 18 assists in 53 appearances for the club across various competitions. He also led them to third place on the Primeira Liga table after which he won the first-ever UEFA Nations League alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese National team.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly targeted the midfielder as a backup option for Paul Pogba who is rumoured to leave the Ole Trafford outfit ahead of next season and join Real Madrid instead.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is interested in a huge squad overhaul this summer thanks to the Red Devils’ lowly sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season. They have already begun finding reinforcements to their squad, having already signed the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, a right-back and a winger, respectively.