Matic recognises importance of Manchester United getting back that winning feeling

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic believes it is important that the club are starting to get back that winning feeling in pre-season ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Following a 6th-place finish in the Premier League last term which saw them go winless in their final four games in all competition, which included four defeats, the Red Devils are looking to fare much better in the new campaign.

Their preparations have gone swimmingly thus far with victories in Australia over Perth Glory and Leeds followed by Saturday’s 1-0 International Champions Cup triumph over Inter Milan in Singapore.

Man United stars Lingard, Matic & Bailly thrill fans in Singapore

Admittedly, pre-season is usually a time for various focuses such as building towards peak fitness and testing out new tactics and formations.

But, considering the way their campaign finished last season, Matic admits it has also been important just to get a few victories under the belt.

“It’s always important to win the games – to get used to winning,” the Serbia international told FOX Sports Asia in an exclusive interview.

“It’s exactly what we’re trying to do.

“Of course, pre-season is a difficult time. Legs are heavy, we’re tired because we’re training really hard but, also, the other teams we’ve played against are also in their pre-season.

“So, we’ll give our best to win every game if it’s possible. I think that’s very, very important for the team.”

Matic was peaking to FOX Sports Asia on Sunday ahead of a event organised by Chivas, United’s Official Spirits Partner, where invited supporters were given the exclusive opportunity to meet and greet him, along with fellow stars Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly.

The raucous reception they received as they made their way into the Fullerton Bay Hotel was certainly one that could have been expected given the support United had received throughout their time in Singapore, with 52,897 fans having turned up to the National Stadium on Saturday to see United beat Inter.

“Yesterday, I was a bit surprised,” Matic admitted, when asked if it is still surreal to see how much support they receive from all around the world.

“There were [close to] 55,000 supporters – mostly our supporters – at the stadium supporting us for all of the 90 minutes.

“We really enjoyed the stadium, the supporters were amazing and I will use this opportunity to say thank you to them and Singapore.”

United have since arrived in Shanghai, where they will be looking for a fourth consecutive win when they take on Tottenham on Thursday.