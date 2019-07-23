Manchester United star shoots a warning to Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of new season

Ahead of the upcoming 2019-20 season, Manchester United star Luke Shaw has issued a strong warning to Liverpool and Manchester City. While speaking at an event in Singapore, he said that the world will see a “different” United side as the new season kicks in.

“It was really tough for all of us to take and you couldn’t really enjoy your holidays,” the Manchester United defender said. “You see, the Champions League final and the Europa League final and they’re all English teams. It makes you feel even worse, and especially the way the finals went. None of us wants that to happen again.”

“I think that’s why we’ve all come back again with a different mindset. We had that break to clear our minds but now we’re all focused on getting United back to where they belong and not let the likes of the teams we’ve seen in the finals have it that easy,” he explained.

However, the Red Devils are yet to make any breakthrough signings this summer – apart from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who impressed in the recent friendly matches against Leeds United and Inter Milan.

Shaw gets the concern. “I fully understand the way they [the fans] are thinking, especially after the season we had,” he said.

“For sure this season it will be a new Manchester United,” Shaw said. “They [City and Liverpool] won’t have it as easy as last season. People are probably already doubting us but they can carry on doing that. We know what we are capable of doing and we will have a much better season. It will be a new United, especially with the new ideas the manager is bringing in.”

The 24-year-old then proceeded to use the recent match against Inter Milan as an example.

“The way the game went [against Inter], I feel we looked a lot better than we probably have for a while. A lot of times last season we didn’t keep the ball well enough and now, playing on the front foot with the pressing,” he explained. before concluding:

“We know as a team what the manager wants. I have no doubt that when the first game of the season comes we will be flying.”

Quotes via The Telegraph.