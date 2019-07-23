WATCH: Fans in Asia tell Manchester United which player they want signed next in the transfer window

Manchester United’s global fanbase has been out in full force so far, making all of their pre-season games in Perth and Singapore seem like home games. Here’s what the fans are asking of the club.

It has been a well established notion that Manchester United need reinforcements in the summer with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer openly stating as much.

However, with little over 2 weeks to go until the end of the transfer window, United have only managed to get two signings through the door – namely Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

With repair needed in the centre back, centre midfield and attacking positions, Manchester United fans in Asia are urging the club to get a move on, with Sporting CP’s attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes on top of their wish list.

Fernandes, 24, managed a mind-boggling 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances in the recently concluded 2018/19 season. As such, it isn’t surprising United fans want to see him plugged into their midfield – especially in the event they end up losing Paul Pogba to Real Madrid.

