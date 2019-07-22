Lehmann criticises ‘directionless’ Arsenal

Arsenal are at a crossroads and need to win a trophy soon to get back on track, according to their former player Jens Lehmann.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann believes the Gunners are in danger of losing their identity, saying “no-one knows which direction it is supposed to be going”.

The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League last season, meaning they will play in the Europa League for the third consecutive campaign.

Arsenal have only signed teenage Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli so far during the close season, while fan groups have joined together to call for major shareholder, Stan Kroenke, to reinvigorate the Gunners following what they see as a decade of decline.

Lehmann, who played for the Gunners between 2003 and 2008 before returning for a short spell in 2011, agrees with the fans’ view and has accused the team of drifting.

“The club is certainly in a situation right now where no-one knows the direction in which it is supposed to be going,” he said.

Lehmann believes Unai Emery has an impressive squad at his disposal but says they need to win a trophy soon in order to get back on track.

“All the guys playing for Arsenal are good, but they need to win something,” he added.

“They were in the Europa League final last season and lost [to Chelsea]. Obviously, it would have been good if they had won it.

“The finish to the Premier League season was disappointing, as well. They had the chance to secure fourth or even third, but they didn’t.”

Arsenal have started their pre-season campaign in good form, registering wins against Colorado Rapids, Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.