David de Gea reveals if he would like to be the next Manchester United captain

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in a real dilemma. Manchester United are left without a captain since the departure of Antonio Valencia. Solskjaer reportedly has two options in front of him – Paul Pogba and Ashley Young. But now, David de Gea has thrown his hat in the ring for the same.

Speaking at a supporters event in Singapore, the Spaniard revealed whether he would like to take up the mantle of the next Manchester United captain.

“I’ve been captain for some games. Of course, it is amazing to be captain of a club like Manchester United and defend this badge,” said De Gea.

“It’s amazing, so of course I’ll be really, really happy to captain.

“It’s my ninth season, I feel like one of the most experienced players.

“I need to show that on the pitch and try to help the young guys know what Manchester United means and that’s important.”

The Spanish shot-stopper then spoke about the expectations with the club and what they need to do next.

“We are Manchester United, we need to fight for trophies. When you put on this badge, that’s what it means – fight for everything, give your best and bring the team again to the top.”

Meanwhile, De Gea made his first appearance of the season for Manchester United during a pre-season friendly with Inter Milan. The Red Devils won that game by a goal to nil courtesy of a Mason Greenwood strike.