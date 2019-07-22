Ever-improving Luke Shaw wants to perform even better for Manchester United

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw insists he can get even better despite coming off a career-best season with the Premier League outfit.
Emerging as a bright light in an otherwise disappointing campaign for United, Shaw made 40 appearances in all competition last term – double his previous best tally which came in his debut year at Old Trafford – and deservedly won both the club’s Player of the Year awards voted by fans and team-mates respectively.
There was certainly a feel-good factor about his emergence considering he was once regarded as one of English football’s brightest talents in his time at Southampton, only to have his progress cruelly halted by a horrific injury back in September 2015.
But, with those woes firmly behind him now, Shaw – who was the youngest player at the 2014 FIFA World Cup – is looking to push on and help the club reclaim their place among the elite, after a disappointing 6th-place finish last term.
“Of course, injuries are part of football and, unfortunately for me, I had a very bad one but I’m over it now,” said Shaw, when asked by FOX Sports Asia about his resurgence. “Especially in the last year a bit, it’s completely out of my system.
“Now, it’s more about looking forward and thinking about what’s to come.
“Of course, last season was a better one [but] it wasn’t my best by far.
“I could still do much better but hopefully this season can be a better one, not just for me but for the team as well, and we can have a successful season.”
The 24-year-old was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by Maui Jim – the club’s Official Vision Partner – on Sunday, that was also graced by star goalkeeper David de Gea and rising stars Diogo Dalot and Mason Greenwood.
Following their time in Singapore, where they beat Inter Milan 1-0 on Saturday in the International Champions Cup, United will continue to build towards the new campaign with a game in Shanghai against Tottenham on Thursday.
Shaw is one of a few players in the side that are largely safe of a place in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI having secured a hold on the left-back position, although summer arrivals Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will add competition among places in other parts of the pitch.
In particular, there could be the possibility that he versatile and speedy James may be fielded ahead of the equally-pacy Shaw on the left wing, which could pose quite a frightening prospect for their opponents.
“It’s always exciting when we get new faces in,” added Shaw. “It mixes up the squad a bit [and] fresh faces are always good for the whole squad.
“Of course, it’s exciting. Obviously, he [James] is very quick and we’ve seen a lot of his pace in training and you guys might have seen in the [pre-season] games.
“[We’re] very excited with what he can bring to United and Ole knows what his strengths are I’m sure he’ll be using him [James] in an effective way.”