WATCH: Sevilla player Joris Gnagnon gets straight red after horror tackle takes out 18-year-old Liverpool defender

18-year-old Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher after he was taken out by Sevilla player Joris Gnagnon during the pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla that was held at the Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Gnagnon was subsequently awarded a straight red card as well and was hence forced to hit the dressing room showers ten minutes before the match ended.

Watch Gnagnon’s horrendous tackle and the subsequent red card situation in the video below:

Speaking after the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that it appeared that Larouci had been “lucky” not to have suffered a more serious injury. The Guardian further reports that the left-back will need further assessment.

“It looks like he was lucky,” Klopp said at his post-match press conference, before adding:

“Of course, how it always is with these things we have to wait for a little bit.”

Upon asked for specifics on Larouci’s injury, Klopp explained: “He hit him full throttle and, at that moment, [if it was] a little bit different position where he hit him then it’s done. He rolls… he is a sports boy so that was OK, nothing happened there. I don’t know 100%. It looks like he was lucky but I only spoke quickly to the doc and that’s what he said, but we have to see.”

Speaking about the match, Nolito opened the scoring in the game and helped Sevilla to a lead before Divock Origi struck for Liverpool to tie the scoreline once again before half time.

Later, in the second half, the La Liga club clinched the win against the Champions League winners in the final minute, as Alejandro Pozo scored into an empty net.

Quotes via The Guardian.