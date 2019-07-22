Liverpool fans scour Twitter desperate to find Jurgen Klopp’s secret account

Liverpool fans have launched a Twitter-wide search to find out the secret account of their much-loved manager Jurgen Klopp. The fans started the search after Klopp revealed that many moons ago, he had to start a Twitter account to watch a video he was sent online.
Given below is a clip from Klopp’s recent interview with LFCTV, wherein he reveals that he had open a Twitter account just to watch a single video.
Reveal yourself Klopp. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LIYSYllf4v
— Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 21, 2019
The tweet understandably sent Liverpool fans into a frenzy as they now wanted to find out the relatively unknown account and thereby end the debate once and for all.
Check out some of the best reactions right here:
Whoever finds Klopp’s account on Twitter, will come on vacation in my hometown without any expenses. I will cover everything.
— Kol Mece (@Sokol_is_Red) July 21, 2019
So Klopp finally revealed that he has a twitter account 👀
Anyone up for search?#LFC
— Naby Keita (@NabyKe8ta) July 21, 2019
Klopp is on Twitter! 🙈 he must be found 😂 #LFC
— Box to Box FM (@BoxtoBox_FM) July 21, 2019
Absolutely love to see Klopp’s personal twitter 😂
— Robson. (@ROBSON_THE_RED) July 21, 2019
However, some fans were of the opinion that he would have deleted his account as soon as he finished watching the video:
My money’s on him deleting it right after he finished looking
— S Walsh🇮🇪🇺🇸 (@WalshieLFC) July 21, 2019
If he has any sense he’ll delete his account ASAP…. some right weapons on here
— Mingle (@Mingle_Morgan) July 21, 2019
Another fan took cheekiness to a whole new level as he claimed that he was actually Jurgen Klopp, but very few have believed him so far:
Hello, my dear crazy @LFC fans. It's me Jurgen n this is my official Twitter account. See you all next season. #YNWA #SIXTIMES #CL
— Jurgen Norbert Klopp (@Norbert_Klopp_J) July 21, 2019
Nice try. https://t.co/UIKGgPHZ2e
— Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 21, 2019
And according to GiveMeSport, it looks like a few eagle-eyed fans have actually spotted a Twitter account that definitely looks like the one that was used by the Liverpool manager!
Check out the images right here:
As you can see, the above account named “@jnorb14” refers to his full name -Jurgen Norbert Klopp – followed by the number 14 which he used during his debut season (1990-91) as a footballer at German side FSV Mainz. The account also follows only three other accounts – FSV Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, the only three football clubs that he has been associated with, in his entire life.
Jurgen, is that you?