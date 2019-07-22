Liverpool fans scour Twitter desperate to find Jurgen Klopp’s secret account

Liverpool fans have launched a Twitter-wide search to find out the secret account of their much-loved manager Jurgen Klopp. The fans started the search after Klopp revealed that many moons ago, he had to start a Twitter account to watch a video he was sent online.

Given below is a clip from Klopp’s recent interview with LFCTV, wherein he reveals that he had open a Twitter account just to watch a single video.

The tweet understandably sent Liverpool fans into a frenzy as they now wanted to find out the relatively unknown account and thereby end the debate once and for all.

Whoever finds Klopp’s account on Twitter, will come on vacation in my hometown without any expenses. I will cover everything. — Kol Mece (@Sokol_is_Red) July 21, 2019

So Klopp finally revealed that he has a twitter account 👀

Anyone up for search?#LFC — Naby Keita (@NabyKe8ta) July 21, 2019

Klopp is on Twitter! 🙈 he must be found 😂 #LFC — Box to Box FM (@BoxtoBox_FM) July 21, 2019

Absolutely love to see Klopp’s personal twitter 😂 — Robson. (@ROBSON_THE_RED) July 21, 2019

However, some fans were of the opinion that he would have deleted his account as soon as he finished watching the video:

My money’s on him deleting it right after he finished looking — S Walsh🇮🇪🇺🇸 (@WalshieLFC) July 21, 2019

If he has any sense he’ll delete his account ASAP…. some right weapons on here — Mingle (@Mingle_Morgan) July 21, 2019

Another fan took cheekiness to a whole new level as he claimed that he was actually Jurgen Klopp, but very few have believed him so far:

Hello, my dear crazy @LFC fans. It's me Jurgen n this is my official Twitter account. See you all next season. #YNWA #SIXTIMES #CL — Jurgen Norbert Klopp (@Norbert_Klopp_J) July 21, 2019

And according to GiveMeSport, it looks like a few eagle-eyed fans have actually spotted a Twitter account that definitely looks like the one that was used by the Liverpool manager!

As you can see, the above account named “@jnorb14” refers to his full name -Jurgen Norbert Klopp – followed by the number 14 which he used during his debut season (1990-91) as a footballer at German side FSV Mainz. The account also follows only three other accounts – FSV Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, the only three football clubs that he has been associated with, in his entire life.

Jurgen, is that you?