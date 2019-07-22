Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues strong warning to Manchester United star ahead of the new season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned attacker Jesse Lingard that his displays last season were not at the required level and that he needs to do more to keep his place in the squad.

The 26-year-old England international could manage just five goals and six assists as Manchester United endured a difficult time in their campaign last season. The Red Devils could only finish sixth in the Premier League and also got knocked out of both the Champions League and the FA Cup in the quarter-final stages.

This season, Solskjaer is targeting a top-four finish in the Premier League and the Europa League title as well, in a bid to regain their place in the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, as he spoke to reporters after the International Champions Cup game against Inter Milan, Solskjaer said that he is going to demand more from Lingard this season.

“Jesse has proved before with his big-game goals that he’s valuable,” Solskjaer told reporters. “But of course I’m going to demand more of him.”

“I think he will be the first one to know that his last season was not up to standard. What we have discussed can be between the two of us, but I expect more from him and he knows what I want.”

“Jesse knows what it is to be a Manchester United player. At times maybe he’s made one or two bad decisions but he’s made more good decisions than bad. He’s a top boy,” the Norwegian concluded.

Quotes via Goal.