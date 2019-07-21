Reports: Manchester United star agrees new world record contract worth £117 million to make him highest paid in that position

Manchester United ‘keeper David de Gea has reportedly agreed a six year deal with the club that will make him the best paid shotstopper in the world.

Telegraph reporter James Ducker reports that David de Gea’s longstanding contract impasse with Manchester United is finally over after the Spaniard agreed terms with the club.

The deal will see the 28 year old make £375,000 per week in wages. It would be a six year deal.

De Gea is the latest in a slew of Manchester United players to commit their futures to the club after the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Andreas Pereira all signed on following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

De Gea was on the cusp of joining Real Madrid a few seasons ago, while the club was under the stewardship of Louis van Gaal, but ended up staying after a fax machine malfunction scuppered the transfer late on.

Another player who finds himself the subject of massive transfer interest from Real Madrid is Paul Pogba but with Manchester United sticking to their £150 million valuation of the player, it appears as though he will be priced out of a move this summer.