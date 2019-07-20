Premier League |

Liverpool fans troll Manchester City for losing out on Premier League Asia title after shock defeat to Wolves

On Sunday the 20th of July, Wolverhampton Wanderers were crowned the Premier League Asian champions after they beat Manchester City to the title in a penalty shootout. Meanwhile, Liverpool fans celebrated City’s defeat and trolled the Sky Blues for their unexpected loss at the hands of the Wolves.

Ryan Bennett, Taylor Perry and Ruben Vinagre converted their spot-kicks for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, but the real hero for the Wolves was goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who saved three of Manchester City’s penalties.

Earlier in the game, City got the game off to a bright start with Raheem Sterling firing an early shot but Patricio saved the ball. Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane also tried to create chances in the first half but they could not help the Premier League champions make an impact on the scoresheet.

The second half was also goalless, which in turn forced the match to go to the penalties.

After the game, Manchester United congratulated the Wolves on their title win, whereas the latter also celebrated in a distinct style:

However, it is the Liverpool fans who celebrated the most, as they took to Twitter to troll Manchester City for their embarrassing loss. Earlier in May, Liverpool had to get rid of their Premier League dreams as they finished second to City in the league, just one point short of the title.

