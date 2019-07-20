Official: Liverpool release third kit for the 2019-20 season

Liverpool FC, the Champions League winners and Premier League runners-up of the 2018-19 season, have just released their third kit for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The kit mainly comprises of two colours – black with light blue lettering and designs.

According to the official website of the club, the new third kit is “designed in stylish phantom black with the embroidered club crest and New Balance logo in vibrant Tidepool Blue, along with the logo of the club’s official headline partner Standard Chartered in white.”

Just like Liverpool’s 2019-20 home and away shirts, the jersey has been inscribed with Bob Paisley’s signature on the inside of the neck and features an official swing tag dedicated to the legendary manager in the year in which he would have turned 100.

In addition, a graphic across the front of the shirt – also in Tidepool Blue – is meant to pay homage to the shape of Liverpool’s street signs, according to the website.

Take a look at some of the images right here:

Speaking about the new shirt, Liverpool star Trent-Alexander Arnold said: “It’s always special to pull on the Liverpool shirt.”

“The fact this one is a celebration of my city and the streets I grew up playing in makes it even better. I can’t wait to wear it on the pitch.”

The website further announces that the new strip will make its first matchday appearance when Liverpool take on Sevilla in a friendly match to be held at Boston, USA this Sunday.