Sissoko believes consistency will be key for Tottenham’s title challenge

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko believes consistency will be the key factor if his side are to mount a credible title challenge in the Premier League this season.

Having initially been in a three-horse race for the title last season, Spurs faltered in the second half of the campaign and it was Manchester City who eventually pipped Liverpool to the title by a solitary point.

Tottenham also came close in the UEFA Champions League but were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in the final, but the strides they continue to make in recent seasons suggest they will be contenders once again in 2019/20.

Nonetheless, Sissoko is aware that they cannot afford similar inconsistency in the coming season if they are to challenge all the way.

“We didn’t do well to fight to the end for the title,” said the Frenchman. “We weren’t consistent compared to City and Liverpool.

“That’s what we’ll try to do this year.

“We will try our best to play well in every game. What we want is to finish at the top of the table so we need to show it every game.

“We know the league will be tough because there are some exciting teams in the Premier League, but we’ll fight to the end and we’ll see.

“Before that, we have to prepare in the pre-season and hopefully we can work very well and be ready for the first game.”

The North London outfit are currently in Singapore for the International Champions Cup, and will play Serie A champions Juventus at the National Stadium on Sunday evening.

On Saturday, Sissoko was part of a group of Tottenham players – including Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura – that joined the AIA Squad to set the record for Singapore’s fastest consecutive football passes with 100 people with a time of two minutes and 30 seconds.

Celebrating their 100th year, AIA has set up the “AIA Centennial Fund”, which supports fundraising dedicated to supporting education and those in need from Children’s Wishing Well.

Sissoko was speaking at the sidelines of the event at the AIA Fan Zone, a stone’s throw away from the National Stadium where they will take on Juventus on Sunday.

Even without fan favourites like Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli present, the Tottenham players were given a rousing reception as fans did whatever they could to get an autograph or picture with their heroes.

“It’s the first time [in Singapore] for us,” added Sissoko.

“It’s a big city, a big country, and we’re very happy to be here.

“I hope the fans too are very happy to see us and, in the game, we will try to give them a lot of positive things.”