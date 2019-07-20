LIVE: International Champions Cup 2019 – Manchester United vs Inter Milan

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the International Champions Cup (ICC) 2019 encounter between Manchester United and Inter Milan at the Singapore National Stadium.

United have already played two matches on their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia. Their opening pre-season encounter was against Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth where they won 2-0.

Their second encounter was against arch-rivals Leeds United, against whom they registered a straightforward win by a margin of four goals to nil. Tonight against Inter Milan they would want to continue their pre-season winning run. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been trying out different teams as well and tonight is expected to be no different.

Inter, on the other hand, won their only pre-season encounter so far. They won 2-1 against Lugano at the Cornaredo Stadium in Switzerland. The match against Manchester United will be their first on the tour of Asia.

Follow all the LIVE updates from the match right here. The encounter is set to kick off at 7.30 PM SGT.