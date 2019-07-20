Stats show Manchester United will be making a mistake by selling Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United are heavily involved in the transfer market this summer. While the continue to be linked with several players, stars from the club itself are looking for a way out. Among those stars is Romelu Lukaku. But stats suggest that the Red Devils will be making a huge mistake by letting him go.

As stated by Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, Romelu Lukaku has been the third-highest scorer in the Premier League since his debut. Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and Tottenham’s Harry Kane are the only players in the league ahead of him in terms of goals scored during the same time period.

The Belgian striker has scored one hundred and thirteen times (113) since making his debut back in 2011. Meanwhile, during the same period, Sergio Aguero has netted a whopping one hundred and sixty-four (164) goals while Harry Kane has scored one hundred and twenty-five times (125).

Lukaku’s goals have dried up in recent times, with the striker recording his lowest tally last season since his Chelsea days. Furthermore, several fans have slammed the Belgium international for his heavy first touch while some have questioned his mentality since the start of his Manchester United spell.

Don't quite understand why Manchester United are willing to sell Romelu Lukaku. Since Lukaku made his Premier League debut only Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane have scored more league goals — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Lukaku continues to be heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan. The forward has not been involved in any of United’s friendly games so far.

Furthermore, new Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte declared his admiration for the Belgian striker publicly in a recent press conference. He stated that although he likes Lukaku, he remains a Manchester United player at this moment.

“You know I like this player,” Conte said, “In the past when I was Chelsea’s coach [from 2016 to 2018] I tried to bring him to Chelsea.

“As I said before, I like this player and consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement but at the same there is a transfer market.

“We know very well which is our situation at the moment and we will see what happens but for now Lukaku is a United player.”

Conte’s Inter Milan will take on Manchester United in a pre-season friendly on July 20, 2019. The Red Devils’ manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already revealed that Lukaku will take no part in the match due to an injury.