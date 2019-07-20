Pep Guardiola complains Manchester City do not have enough money to sign transfer targets

Premier League champions Manchester City have arrived in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy alongside boss, Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard opened up about the possibility of bringing in another centre back before the transfer window ends.

Guardiola, who is looking for an apt replacement of former captain Vincent Kompany, expressed his concerns while talking to media. He stated that Kompany is an incredible player and he is looking forward to the latter’s term with R.S.C. Anderlecht.

“Vincent was an incredibly important player on and off the pitch. When he was fit, he was always ready on the pitch. He was a very important player, he made decisions for the team, he played a lot. He is still an incredible player, I’m looking forward to seeing him on the touchline and seeing how Anderlecht play with him.”

Guardiola then went on to talk about his plans of bringing in a new centre back for the team but is sceptical if the club will allow him to spend enough on his target.

He went on to say, “We will see [if we need to replace him], but yeah we are looking for some names. At the same time, we have three centre-backs who can play there and we have two young players in the second team who can help us.

“We shall see if the market is possible and if the club believes we can spend that money, but if they don’t, we shan’t spend it”, Guardiola concluded.