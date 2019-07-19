Premier League |

#Lampardout becomes top trend in UK after Chelsea succumb to pre-season loss against Kawasaki Frontale

#Lampardout becomes top trend in UK after Chelsea succumb to pre-season loss against Kawasaki Frontale

Premier League giants Chelsea just lost their pre-season outing against Kawasaki Frontale, a club that plays in Japan’s J1 League and quite understandably, fans of the Blues are highly displeased – leading to so many “Lampardout” tweets that the hashtag became the top trending subject in the UK within hours.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that Frank Lampard, who is a Chelsea legend himself, has managed just one win in three matches so far – since taking over from Maurizio Sarri earlier this month.

Lampard’s reign in charge of Chelsea began with an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Bohemians, an Ireland-based club, before they bounced back in sorts with a 4-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic.

However, the shock 1-0 loss to Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale has turned the table for Lampard and Chelsea once again. Chelsea now have just 23 days until their Premier League season kicks off with a high-profile clash against Manchester United.

Chelsea’s next match is against La Liga giants FC Barcelona – with both teams expected to lock horns against each other at the Saitama Stadium on July 23.

Comments