Lampardout becomes top trend in UK after Chelsea succumb to pre-season loss against Kawasaki Frontale

Premier League giants Chelsea just lost their pre-season outing against Kawasaki Frontale, a club that plays in Japan’s J1 League and quite understandably, fans of the Blues are highly displeased – leading to so many “Lampardout” tweets that the hashtag became the top trending subject in the UK within hours.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

thanks for the memories Frank but enough is enough. #LampardOUT https://t.co/mf1sz6zgQD — Joel Brookes (@JoelBrookes) July 19, 2019

Chelsea fans trying to calculate how many defeats they will get after losing 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale #lampardout #Lampard pic.twitter.com/WN2q3qyxxc — Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) July 19, 2019

Imagine thinking ‘ #LampardOut ‘ is by Chelsea fans & not by rival fans🤢 — Lampard’s Chelsea (@BringBackKalas) July 19, 2019

#LampardOut trending gives me so much joy.

Forced a good manager in Sarri out, now not even wanting to be patient with a club legend as manager because they've lost a pre season game 😂😂😂😂 — Chris Burt (@ChrisBurt13) July 19, 2019

No we all understand what's causing this trend…. Rival fans should continue Lampard is in for good. #LampardOut — Alphaville (@tz_alphaville) July 19, 2019

My Reaction everytime I see those so called Chelsea Fans Tweeting #LampardOut pic.twitter.com/Mbuqrwe965 — ⚽️SUPER FRANKIE LAMPARD⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@GarinCFC1905) July 19, 2019

Is it me or Chelsea just lost to the motorbike? #lampardout pic.twitter.com/RJafHXEQiZ — Sergee POGBAkov (@sirmelon) July 19, 2019

Frank #Lampard's pre-season so far ➖ Bohemians 1-1 Chelsea

✔ St Patrick's Athletic 0-4 Chelsea

❌ Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 Chelsea #lampardout Chelsea fans: pic.twitter.com/qr9TxT79Q1 — Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) July 19, 2019

Well i guess that Frank Lampards time at Chelsea is going to be shorter than Verne Troyer #LampardOut pic.twitter.com/8WDJwpTU9H — Darko Saleh (@SalehDarko) July 19, 2019

Saw this trending and thought I’d join in 😎 #LampardOut — Scotland Fan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@SPFL_Fitba_Fan) July 19, 2019

RT if you agree that it's only plastic fans that are trending #lampardout — Berry (@9ja__ninja) July 19, 2019

Someone saying #LampardOut should go and support Arsenal……. We dont need sell outs in our fanbase. Lampard is going nowhere…. We will stand behind him untill we make it. Poor performance — Domicile herb (@domicileherb) July 19, 2019

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that Frank Lampard, who is a Chelsea legend himself, has managed just one win in three matches so far – since taking over from Maurizio Sarri earlier this month.

Lampard’s reign in charge of Chelsea began with an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Bohemians, an Ireland-based club, before they bounced back in sorts with a 4-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic.

However, the shock 1-0 loss to Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale has turned the table for Lampard and Chelsea once again. Chelsea now have just 23 days until their Premier League season kicks off with a high-profile clash against Manchester United.

Chelsea’s next match is against La Liga giants FC Barcelona – with both teams expected to lock horns against each other at the Saitama Stadium on July 23.