Lampardout becomes top trend in UK after Chelsea succumb to pre-season loss against Kawasaki Frontale

Premier League giants Chelsea just lost their pre-season outing against Kawasaki Frontale, a club that plays in Japan’s J1 League and quite understandably, fans of the Blues are highly displeased – leading to so many “Lampardout” tweets that the hashtag became the top trending subject in the UK within hours.
Check out some of the best reactions right here:
me after seeing #LampardOut trending pic.twitter.com/STorfQF2NY
thanks for the memories Frank but enough is enough. #LampardOUT https://t.co/mf1sz6zgQD
Chelsea fans trying to calculate how many defeats they will get after losing 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale #lampardout #Lampard pic.twitter.com/WN2q3qyxxc
The 19/20 season hasn’t even started and #LampardOut is already trending🤣😂😭 pic.twitter.com/brECAx4fD7
Imagine thinking ‘ #LampardOut ‘ is by Chelsea fans & not by rival fans🤢
LOOOOOL #lampardout IS TRENDING. JOKE CLUB
#LampardOut trending gives me so much joy.
Forced a good manager in Sarri out, now not even wanting to be patient with a club legend as manager because they've lost a pre season game 😂😂😂😂
No we all understand what's causing this trend….
Rival fans should continue
Lampard is in for good. #LampardOut
My Reaction everytime I see those so called Chelsea Fans Tweeting #LampardOut pic.twitter.com/Mbuqrwe965
Is it me or Chelsea just lost to the motorbike? #lampardout pic.twitter.com/RJafHXEQiZ
Frank #Lampard's pre-season so far
➖ Bohemians 1-1 Chelsea
✔ St Patrick's Athletic 0-4 Chelsea
❌ Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 Chelsea #lampardout
Chelsea fans: pic.twitter.com/qr9TxT79Q1
Well i guess that Frank Lampards time at Chelsea is going to be shorter than Verne Troyer #LampardOut pic.twitter.com/8WDJwpTU9H
Saw this trending and thought I’d join in 😎 #LampardOut
RT if you agree that it's only plastic fans that are trending #lampardout
Someone saying #LampardOut should go and support Arsenal……. We dont need sell outs in our fanbase. Lampard is going nowhere…. We will stand behind him untill we make it. Poor performance
Embarassing, Get him out before it’s too late. #BringBackSarri #LampardOut
Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that Frank Lampard, who is a Chelsea legend himself, has managed just one win in three matches so far – since taking over from Maurizio Sarri earlier this month.
Lampard’s reign in charge of Chelsea began with an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Bohemians, an Ireland-based club, before they bounced back in sorts with a 4-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic.
However, the shock 1-0 loss to Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale has turned the table for Lampard and Chelsea once again. Chelsea now have just 23 days until their Premier League season kicks off with a high-profile clash against Manchester United.
Chelsea’s next match is against La Liga giants FC Barcelona – with both teams expected to lock horns against each other at the Saitama Stadium on July 23.