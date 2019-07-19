Former Real Madrid Captain chooses between Manchester United and Liverpool

Former Real Madrid captain and star defender Pepe has revealed which club he would like to play for in the Premier League, should he get a chance to play in England.

Like most stars, Pepe’s choices come down to two of the biggest footballing names in England – Manchester United and Liverpool.

And the 36-year-old centre-back picked United over the 2018-19 Champions League winners.

“Playing in England? Haha!” he said, laughing.

Pepe further added: “I have some [memories], at Manchester United and at Liverpool. But I’d choose Manchester United.”

“Because it was the way that the Manchester United fans welcomed back Cristiano, even though he left United and went to Real Madrid.”

“The spirit of that really stayed with me, because it really touched me, the way they welcomed him back to Manchester United,” he explained.

Watch the entire video here:

Pepe prefers Manchester United to Liverpool. This is why… pic.twitter.com/H6KvOqdU2l — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 19, 2019

The former Real Madrid centre-back and Portuguese international who famously lifted the Euro Cup in 2016, last played for Primeira Liga club FC Porto, from where he left this January.