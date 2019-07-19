Premier League |

Fans demand the return of Eden Hazard after Chelsea’s shocking loss to Kawasaki Frontale

Fans demand the return of Eden Hazard after Chelsea's shocking loss to Kawasaki Frontale

On Friday, Premier League giants Chelsea lost to Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale in a pre-season friendly encounter and fans on Twitter immediately started demanding the return of Eden Hazard, whose departure was cited as the main reason why the Blues did not perform well.

Check out some of the best reactions from the game right below:

Speaking about the game, it was Kawasaki striker Leandro Damiao – he headed in a cross from teammate Kengo Nakamura in the 86th minute – who helped the hosts win the game. Earlier in the first half, both teams squandered a couple of opportunities each and hence the scoreboard remained at 0-0 as the referee blew his half-time whistle.

 

Chelsea came close to the goal on two occasions in the first half – in the 36th minute and then in the 40th minute, when Pedro and Kenedy both struck long-range shots that flew just over the bar.

Kawasaki midfielder Akihiro Ienaga then threatened the Chelsea goal seconds before half-time, but goalkeeper Willy Caballero produced a great one-armed save to save Ienaga’s strong shot.

Kenedy and Olivier Giroud had one chance each in the second-half as well, but both shots were well saved by Kawasaki goalkeeper Shota Arai before Leandro Damiao secured the win for the hosts.

In case you did not know, Chelsea are on a pre-season tour of Japan and will play a friendly against FC Barcelona on Tuesday the 23rd of July in Saitama, Japan.

Comments