Fans demand the return of Eden Hazard after Chelsea’s shocking loss to Kawasaki Frontale

On Friday, Premier League giants Chelsea lost to Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale in a pre-season friendly encounter and fans on Twitter immediately started demanding the return of Eden Hazard, whose departure was cited as the main reason why the Blues did not perform well.

Check out some of the best reactions from the game right below:

So, are we all ready for Lampard to become Chelsea‘s own version of David Moyes? #cfc #mufc — Jaap United (@JaapUnited) July 19, 2019

I said it b4 and I'll say it again Lampard won't finish the season with chelsea and if he does just out of respect for him. — Lord of high Gardens (@samjboyjunior) July 19, 2019

Wow! Lampard out. — Tuoyo Fregene (@Ty_Fregz) July 19, 2019

We all know that Frank lampard at Chelsea is going to be a Hell of work for him..for next season the third and fourth position is open for the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal ,man utd and Chelsea … — Emerson Cruz (@Emerson79092373) July 19, 2019

Not soo impressed with the our game today. I think we still lack some sharpness and quality in the final third, it's still pre-season though, but I hope Frank and the players will learn something out of this game, Kawasaki 1-0 Chelsea. — Philip Ampofo (@Decyple) July 19, 2019

We will miss hazard — mfundo ndebele (@mfundocj) July 19, 2019

We just showed the whole world that we was a 1 men Team @hazardeden10 — denis (@4everChelsea95) July 19, 2019

Chelsea fans don’t let ur mind deceive u that u have a good team, hazard gone and transfer ban is worrying,,, pray this team will get top 4 which in reality is a doubt — Esther oppong (@Esthero63743652) July 19, 2019

Chelsea fans right now crying for Hazard pic.twitter.com/trpwopWvOh — Duncan 👑 (@Utd_Duncan) July 19, 2019

Speaking about the game, it was Kawasaki striker Leandro Damiao – he headed in a cross from teammate Kengo Nakamura in the 86th minute – who helped the hosts win the game. Earlier in the first half, both teams squandered a couple of opportunities each and hence the scoreboard remained at 0-0 as the referee blew his half-time whistle.

Chelsea came close to the goal on two occasions in the first half – in the 36th minute and then in the 40th minute, when Pedro and Kenedy both struck long-range shots that flew just over the bar.

Kawasaki midfielder Akihiro Ienaga then threatened the Chelsea goal seconds before half-time, but goalkeeper Willy Caballero produced a great one-armed save to save Ienaga’s strong shot.

Kenedy and Olivier Giroud had one chance each in the second-half as well, but both shots were well saved by Kawasaki goalkeeper Shota Arai before Leandro Damiao secured the win for the hosts.

In case you did not know, Chelsea are on a pre-season tour of Japan and will play a friendly against FC Barcelona on Tuesday the 23rd of July in Saitama, Japan.