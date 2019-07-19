Leroy Sane: No contact with Bayern Munich, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has not spoken to anyone at Bayern Munich regarding Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Pep Guardiola remains hopeful winger Leroy Sane will stay at Manchester City and claims he has not spoken to anyone at Bayern Munich regarding the Germany international.

Bayern are on the lookout for wide players to fill the sizeable void left by Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben with Sane top of their wishlist.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and coach Niko Kovac have been vocal in their admiration of the 23-year-old with the former even suggesting the Bundesliga champions are “ready” to make a move should the player express a wish to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola, speaking ahead of the Asia Trophy clash with Wolves, hinted at dissatisfaction with his former club’s public pursuit and outlined his desire to keep Sane in the Premier League.

He told reporters in Shanghai: “For a long time they talk about their interest, but Leroy is our player and hopefully he can stay next season and next season and next season.”

Pushed on if he had spoken to anyone at Bayern, Guardiola replied: “No.”

City have been relatively quiet in the transfer window so far, with the signing of defensive midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid their only major acquisition.

Guardiola said: “We are so happy with the squad we have. I don’t know if the players here will stay or if new players will come. But I am delighted with the players we have.”

City have been linked with Leicester City’s Harry Maguire although it seems Manchester United now lead the race for the England international. Guardiola suggested central defence was an area he was considering strengthening but had options in his squad should a move not materialise.

“There’s a chance [of a defender coming in] but I don’t know if it will be possible. We [already] have three incredible central defenders and Fernandinho can play in that position,” he said.