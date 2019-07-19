Man United boss Solskjaer does not expect repeat of City-Liverpool dominance

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes last season’s thrilling Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool is unlikely to be repeated.

The two clubs produced an exhilarating finish in the Premier League last season in a real display of dual dominance as Liverpool’s monumental 97-point haul was somehow not enough to win the title, with City pipping them by a solitary point.

Third-placed Chelsea were a staggering 25 points adrift of Liverpool with United, who finished 6th, a further 15 points behind.

While it is still early days in pre-season, it already looks as though City and Liverpool will be the main contenders once again, although Solskjaer believes the Premier League is unlikely to witness such a spectacle again.

“The Premier League is very competitive,” said the Norwegian at Singapore’s National Stadium on Friday, ahead of his side’s third pre-season match against Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup.

“What those two teams did last season was exceptional – 97 and 98 points – I don’t think that will happen again.

“I think we’ll see a close race this season [but] our aim is to focus on ourselves.

“We have to be better, improve and make sure Manchester United is our only focus, and I’m sure we’ll get closer.”

Last season’s 6th-place finish also means the Red Devils will not be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season.

With youngsters such as Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and James Garner looking to break into the first team, Solskjaer admits it is tempting to give them valuable experience in the Europa League while also conceding there was also plenty to be gained in taking the competition seriously.

“We see the Europa League as a great opportunity to give youngsters playing time, but also a chance to win a trophy,” added Solskjaer, who famously scored the injury-time winner in United’s dramatic Champions League final victory in 1999.

“Because, the last time we were in it [in 2016/17], we won it… and that’s a way to qualify for the Champions League but you can’t just rely on that we’re going to win it.

“Still, we’ll go all out to try and win it.

“So far, there have been loads of positive, encouraging moments. It’s all part of it [pre-season] – stepping stones – and tomorrow [Saturday] night’s [match against Inter] is another stepping stone.

“It’s an opposition that’s a little harder but it’s been very encouraging, we’re working on a few things and I think we’ve started well.”