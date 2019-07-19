Rondon reunites with Benitez at Dalian Yifang

Rafael Benitez has recruited a familiar face to join him in China, signing striker Salomon Rondon from West Brom.

Salomon Rondon has linked back up with former Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez after leaving West Brom for Dalian Yifang.

Venezuela striker Rondon joins the Chinese Super League side for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old played under Benitez on loan at Newcastle last season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions.

He previously netted 24 times across three Premier League seasons for West Brom following his arrival from Russian outfit Zenit for a reported £12million in 2015.

The Baggies were relegated to the Championship three years later and Rondon has now left the Hawthorns on a permanent basis.

His new team-mates at Dalian include Yannick Carrasco and Marek Hamsik.