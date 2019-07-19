Solskjaer backs Martial to become “world-class” for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Anthony Martial can step up and emerge as a world-class player as they prepare for the 2019/20 campaign.

Martial has been widely regarded as a precocious talent since breaking onto the scene as a 17-year-old for Monaco, eventually earning a big-money move to United which may yet rise to a final fee of £58million.

After a stunning first year at Old Trafford, which saw him finish as the team’s top scorer both in the league and all competitions, the Frenchman has had to endure more trials and tribulations in the three years that have followed.

But, having rediscovered some form last term, Solskjaer is optimistic Martial can step up and play a key role for Red Devils in 2019/20.

“Yes, Anthony can be a world-class forward,” Solskjaer said at Friday afternoon’s pre-match press conference at the National Stadium in Singapore, ahead of Saturday’s International Champions Cup meeting with Inter Milan.

“The way he’s come back to pre-season, his attitude has been absolutely spot on.

“Of course, Anthony had a top season in his first season where he was the top scorer of the team, then he’s had a couple of seasons where he hasn’t this those amounts of goals and quality.

“So, I’m sure it’ll be better next year.”

Martial looks certain to play a crucial role alongside Marcus Rashford with Solskjaer opting for a vibrant frontline brimming with pace, which has seemingly left Romelu Lukaku headed for the exit door.

Solskjaer refused to comment on whether reported interest in Lukaku from Inter would pick up in the coming days.

However, the Norwegian did give a vote of confidence to another member of his squad that has also had his future speculated about in recent time.

“I think it’s not surprising when a player from Brazil that’s played in Ukraine [Fred] finds it a little big hard in the beginning,” he added. “But we know the talent is there.

“We’ve seen towards the end of this season what Fred can give us.

“He is one we all want to take another step this season.”