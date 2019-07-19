Manchester United star Marcus Rashford promises to meet Singaporean super fan during International Champions Cup match against Inter Milan

Manchester United are set to start their Asian leg of the pre-season tour played as International Champions Cup against Inter Milan on Saturday, 20th July in Singapore.

The country has an enormous United fan following and expectedly the club faithful are excited to get the chance to watch their superstars live. Ahead of the encounter, Rasool, a Singaporean fan, revealed his admiration of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford through a tweet where he was holding multiple Rashford jerseys and a poster as well.

In reply, the United star promised to meet the fan at the Singapore National Stadium when the Red Devils take on Inter.

Tomorrow is the day! Can’t wait to see my idol and the boys right infront of me for the first time in my life! @ManUtd @MarcusRashford pic.twitter.com/WjonlJfa9J — rasool (@rasoolrashford_) July 19, 2019

See you there Rasool ⚽ 🇸🇬 https://t.co/jqjdNGcarQ — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 19, 2019

United won their first pre-season encounter against Perth Glory 2-0 then went on to get the better of their arch-rivals Leeds United with a resounding 4-0 victory. They are set to play one more match in their Asian leg of the ICC – vs Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, 25th July at Hongkou Football Stadium in China.