Two Manchester United stars among 20 Premier League players shortlisted for Golden Boy 2019 award

The shortlist for Golden Boy 2019 award has been cut down to 80 players after an initial list of 100 stars was released. The award is given to the best under-21 player across Europe.

Two Manchester United stars in Diogo Dalot and Tahith Chong have made the cut along with 20 other representatives from Premier League clubs. Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester City’s Phil Foden lead the PL list. Dalot was a part of the Top 20 players shortlisted for the award last year.

Now Juventus’s Matthijs de Ligt won the Golden Boy award, which is given out by Italian publication Tuttosport, in 2018 and is in line to become the first player to win the award twice in a row. The award, which started in 2003, is given to the best under-21 player for the calendar year.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Real Madrid Vinicius Junior, AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson Odoi and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix are the other favourites for the award.

Here’s the full list of nominees where you can cast your vote as well.