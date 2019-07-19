Relegated Premier League side trolls Juventus, invites Matthijs de Ligt to join them

All top European clubs are using the summer transfer window to make fresh signings in a bid to revamp their squads ahead of the new season. Meanwhile, how do other clubs pass their time? By engaging in banter of course – like Fulham here who tried to tease Juventus over their latest signing, Matthijs de Ligt!

To give the readers a bit of context, let us go back to a few hours earlier, when Juventus announced the signing of de Ligt – also making him the most expensive centre-back of all time by dishing out a transfer fee of €85.5million as per Transfermarkt. A few moments later, the former AFC Ajax starlet was felicitated online by none other than Edwin van der Sar, the director of the Dutch club and also a former Manchester United goalkeeper.

Check out his words below:

“From ‘red and white’ to ‘black and white’, I know the way! All the best in Turin Matthijs! Take good care of him, Juventus,” van der Sar posted on Twitter.

From ⚪️🔴⚪️ to ⚪️⚫️, I know the way! 😉 All the best in Turin Matthijs! Take good care of him @Juventusfc.#GoldenBye pic.twitter.com/nAKs4AtU0b — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) July 18, 2019

The tweet immediately attracted the attention of Fulham, who went on to post a reply tweet, trolling van der Sar and the Bianconeris, while also asking de Ligt to come and join them “in a few years”, as you can see right here:

See you in a Fulham shirt in a few years then, Matthijs? 😏 https://t.co/wZlKz9ehlh — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 18, 2019

Fulham had a terrible 2018-19 Premier League season and they found themselves back in the EFL Championships once again.

Matthijs de Ligt, meanwhile, impressed for Ajax in 2018-19, having led them to a domestic double in the Netherlands (Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup) and also helping them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

He was also a part of the Netherlands side that recently finished runners-up in the UEFA Nations League.