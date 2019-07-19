Premier League |

Relegated Premier League side trolls Juventus, invites Matthijs de Ligt to join them

All top European clubs are using the summer transfer window to make fresh signings in a bid to revamp their squads ahead of the new season. Meanwhile, how do other clubs pass their time? By engaging in banter of course – like Fulham here who tried to tease Juventus over their latest signing, Matthijs de Ligt!

To give the readers a bit of context, let us go back to a few hours earlier, when Juventus announced the signing of de Ligt – also making him the most expensive centre-back of all time by dishing out a transfer fee of €85.5million as per Transfermarkt. A few moments later, the former AFC Ajax starlet was felicitated online by none other than Edwin van der Sar, the director of the Dutch club and also a former Manchester United goalkeeper.

Check out his words below:

“From ‘red and white’ to ‘black and white’, I know the way! All the best in Turin Matthijs! Take good care of him, Juventus,” van der Sar posted on Twitter.

The tweet immediately attracted the attention of Fulham, who went on to post a reply tweet, trolling van der Sar and the Bianconeris, while also asking de Ligt to come and join them “in a few years”, as you can see right here:

Fulham had a terrible 2018-19 Premier League season and they found themselves back in the EFL Championships once again.

Matthijs de Ligt, meanwhile, impressed for Ajax in 2018-19, having led them to a domestic double in the Netherlands (Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup) and also helping them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

He was also a part of the Netherlands side that recently finished runners-up in the UEFA Nations League.

