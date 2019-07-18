BREAKING: Chelsea starlet leaves for Bundesliga club amidst ongoing transfer ban

Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin just announced the signing of former Chelsea star Daishawn Redan, the Dutch youngster who played for Chelsea’s U-23 side in the last season. Hertha Berlin signed the 18-year-old for a reported fee of €2.5million.

Check out their official announcement right here:

“Daishawn is quick, powerful and is exactly the kind of player we want. He has a lot of potential and considering his age, we are now in the best position in the transfer market,” explained Michael Preetz the manager of the German club.

Speaking about his own move, Redan said: “I’m happy that the transfer to Hertha BSC has now gone through. I can’t wait to get underway.”

Redan is predominantly a striker who can also play as a number ten or on the left-wing if and when needed. The Dutch youngster rose through the ranks in the Ajax Youth Academy, before moving to Chelsea in 2017 at the age of 16.

He then played for the U-17, U-18 and U-19 teams of the Premier League side, before stepping up to play for Chelsea’s U-23 team in January 2018. Redan has scored 14 goals in 34 competitive appearances for the Chelsea U-23 so far.

He has also made 51 appearances for various Netherlands’ youth sides so far, apart from captaining their U-17 team to the European Championship in 2018.

Quotes via Hertha Berlin’s official website.