Eden Hazard to pay tribute to Chelsea by wearing club styled boots during the season

Eden Hazard completed his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid earlier this summer. The 28-year-old thus marked the end of a seven-year-long relationship with the Blues and he did so on a good note, helping them win the UEFA Europa League just days before he made the switch.

But as the saying goes, “Once a Blue, forever a Blue.” And Hazard will likely be reminded of his time at Stamford Bridge every time he steps on the pitch next season – by virtue of the new boots he recently released, in a bid to honour his former club.

According to GiveMeSport, the Belgian will be wearing the Nike Mercurial Vapor360 next season and has designed a boot that is mostly white and gold – reflecting Real Madrid’s kit colours.

But he has also added a blue heel, which according to Nike “honours his former club”. Check out some images right here:

As you can see, the primary colour of the boots is white – Madrid’s primary colour, with the trademark Nike “swoosh” outlined in golden – the secondary colour of Real Madrid’s home kit this season. The tribute to Chelsea can be found at the heel part, which is almost entirely in blue – the heel also features Hazard’s name in the same colour.

The 28-year-old has hence reminded fans that Chelsea will always have a very special place in his heart no matter where he is playing.

Images via GiveMeSport.