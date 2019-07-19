Son set to shine in Asia as Vertonghen hails one of the Premier League’s best

Considering he is the hottest property in Asian football at the moment, it should come as no surprise that Son Heung-min will be the star attraction over the next week with Tottenham on tour in Asia.

Following a season which saw them achieve a fourth consecutive top-four finish in the Premier League, as well as reach the final of the UEFA Champions League, Spurs are back from their summer holidays as they prepare for the 2019/20 campaign.

On Wednesday, they touched down in Singapore ahead of Sunday’s International Champions Cup clash with Juventus, before travelling to China next week for another warm-up match against fellow Premier League giants Manchester United.

Vertonghen hails Son as one of “Premier League’s best”

Already, Son has proven to be a fan favourite in Singapore in the autograph and selfie stakes, and Tottenham veteran Jan Vertonghen is certain the trend will continue over the next seven days or so.

“Sonny will be one of them,” Vertonghen told FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview, after being asked if the Korea Republic international would be the most sought-after star on the tour.

“Obviously, we’ve got Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and probably Christian Eriksen is up there too.

“But yeah, Sonny and Harry [are] probably the top two.”

He may be a favourite off the field but, if last season’s displays are anything to go by, Son would also probably be one of the most popular players on it amongst his team-mates.

With the talismanic Kane hampered by injury in the latter stages of the campaign, Son stepped up with some starring performances and netted 20 goals in 48 appearances in all competition, claiming both the club’s Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards in the process.

“Sonny is up there with the best of the Premier League footballers,” added Vertonghen, who is now entering his 8th season with the North London outfit and was part of the Belgium side that finished third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“His ability to work hard for the team, to stay fit, to score [on both his] left and right [side]…

“He’s extremely important for us and everyone loves him on and off the pitch.

“I’m very happy he’s in my team and that I don’t have to face him in the Premier League.”