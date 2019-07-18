Arsenal star Mesut Ozil reveals the hilarious reason behind his new hairstyle

With the transfer window raging on, clubs are quite busy securing new signings and improving their squads ahead of the new season. Meanwhile, it all seemed relatively quiet at Arsenal – until Mesut Ozil chose to shock the world – with his bizarre new hair colour.

Nearly a day later, the German star and former FIFA World Cup winner has revealed the reason behind the new look. Based on Ozil’s words, it appears that his Arsenal teammate Alexandre Lacazette is the man to blame for the new hair colour.

“I lost a bet. In fact, we lost a bet against Laca [Alexandre Lacazette],” Ozil reportedly told Sports Direct Football.

“Crossbar challenge, yeah. Me, Sead [Kolasinac] and Shkodran Mustafi – so we all lost together,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether Kolasinac and Mustafi will honour their bet and come up with similar hairstyles but as of now, it would be fairly accurate to say that Ozil’s new look has shocked fans, some of who had been expecting the player to move elsewhere this summer – amid reported interest from the likes of Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The 30-year-old star looked his regular, usual self as he made a substitute appearance in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids on Monday, but photographs taken the following day showed him trying to pull off a bleach-blond hairstyle as you can see below:

Ozil’s Arsenal teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was quick to poke fun at Ozil on his Instagram page, comparing his team-mate’s barnet to that of USA World Cup-winner Megan Rapinoe, saying that he now knew how both of them won the World Cup with their respective national teams. Ozil even responded to Aubameyang’s joke as you can see below:

Jokes aside, Arsenal’s next game is against Bayern Munich at Dignity Health Sports Park in California. The Gunners then face Fiorentina and Real Madrid before ending their pre-season friendly tour against French side Lyon at the Emirates.

Arsenal kick off their Premier League campaign away to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on August 11.

Quotes via Metro.