Arsene Wenger reveals his reaction to Laurent Koscielny snubbing Arsenal on pre season tour

Laurent Koscielny shocked the world, and most certainly his current employers Arsenal, when he decided to snub the Gunners on their pre season tour of the United States (US).

As a result, a statement about the incident was issued by Arsenal on their official club website, leading to speculation that all was not well in the Gunners’ camp.

Arsene Wenger in line for new job as Japan make him no.1 target

Much has been said and written about the incident, but now former Arsenal boss and Premier League legend Arsene Wenger has weighed in on the matter, and has expressed his sheer surprise at how it unfolded.

“I am very surprised by the current situation. I do not know the whole story, but Laurent’s behaviour with me has always been beyond reproach. I think highly of Laurent as a man,” Arsene Wenger said, per L’Equipe.

Apart from Wenger, other individuals close to Koscielny have also laid down their thoughts on the issue, with Chelsea star Olivier Giroud being one of them.

“There is certainly more to this story than we know”, Giroud said.

“Laurent is someone who is very respectful, very professional, and has always led by example. I do not understand how this point has been reached. He has always been very thankful towards the club. I hope that both parties will find an arrangement. I know that Laurent is hurt by what is going on right now.”