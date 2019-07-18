Jurgen Klopp passes his verdict on Liverpool signing players this summer

Liverpool enjoyed a brilliant season last time out, winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL), and only narrowly missing out on their ever Premier League triumph.

Much of the credit for that performance goes to their manager Jurgen Klopp, who has been in the news this transfer window over which potential signings he could make to aid his team’s run in the coming season.

Speaking with Liverpool’s official website, Klopp revealed that no major signings are expected this summer.

“We are pretty relaxed in that, we will see what’s coming up,” Klopp said.

“How I said, it will not be the biggest transfer window of LFC; we invested a lot in the team in the last two years, I would say. We cannot spend every year in the same manner.

“People talk about it like, ‘Now another £300m or £200m’. There are maybe only two clubs in the world – it looks in the moment like Barcelona and [Real] Madrid can do the same – City and PSG that can do it every year.

“But we are fine. I’m happy with the team, we are really happy. We have to see if we find maybe one position, if we find something for it, but there’s no real pressure because it’s not about signing a player. We have solutions for all the situations.

“Do we have exactly the solution that everybody from outside would be 100 per cent happy? I don’t think so because people want to have world-class here, world-class here and the guy on the bench has to be world-class as well. That’s not so easy. But we are of course working on it.”