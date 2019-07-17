Reports: Arsenal midfielder set to take over captaincy after Laurent Koscielny snub

Arsenal are in a bit of disarray at the moment, after club captain Laurent Koscielny decided to snub the team’s pre season tour to the United States (US) in order to force a move away.

That prompted the Gunners to release a stern statement on their official website about their disappointment over the incident, but there are further problems that need addressing.

It is highly likely that the repercussions of the act from Koscielny will be severe, and one of the first orders of business will be to strip the Frenchman of his captaincy.

That begs the question, who takes over next?

The Telegraph are reporting that Granit Xhaka is in pole position to become the new Arsenal captain, after he showed great leadership during the few times that he was given the armband.

About the potential captain, Gunners boss Unai Emery remained rather unclear, though it appears that Xhaka does seem to be the right fit.

“At the moment Koscielny has a contract with us but we’ll speak with the club and him about if he will continue or not. We have players with the capacity [to be captain], one is Granit, he was a captain in the dressing room.

“We have others like Mesut, Nacho. There are other players who can take this position also. I want between three and five captains in the team.”