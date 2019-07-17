WATCH: Marcus Rashford beats two defenders and scores with sublime finish for Manchester United in pre season friendly

Marcus Rashford has doubled Manchester United’s advantage against Leeds United in their pre season friendly held at Perth in Australia.

Mason Greenwood had given the Red Devils a deserved lead after a cross from the right hand side, and Rashford made it 2-0 after some brilliant work in the final third.

Rashford received the ball, and used his quickness and skill to beat two defenders, before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper like it was a training session of some sort.

A fan shared the video on Reddit for the world to see, and the pace and brilliance of Rashford is apparent, as he makes the defenders look rather useless, skipping past them and scoring with ease.

Romelu Lukaku and David De Gea are the two major names missing from the match day squad of United for this game against Leeds, with reports suggesting that the former could be on his way to Inter Milan.

United boss built the suspense around Lukaku, by simply saying he “wasn’t ready” to be a part of this clash. The Belgian has been struggling with a slight niggle, but is also keen on a move to the Serie A side.